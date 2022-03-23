YOUR Humane Society SPCA will host its first EGGstravaganza and Gala on April 2 at the Whispering Oaks Winery in Oxford. The adults-only event will include an evening of dinner, dancing, a silent auction and even a glow-in-the-dark egg hunt. Eggs will be filled with everything from jelly beans to jewelry.
To purchase tickets, visit bitly.com/egggala.
YHHSPCA also will continue its needs-based community program for families and pets in 2022. Eligible residents can access the agency’s Big Fix sliding-fee scale spay/neuter program and the Kibbles free pet food pantry, both of which are based on family income. Call 352-793-9117 to register.
YOUR Humane Society SPCA, Sumter County’s oldest and largest private no-kill shelter, is located at 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. Visit www.yhsspca.org.