Ready to explore the age of dinosaurs?
“Tiny Titans: Dinosaur Eggs and Babies,” a temporary exhibit, opens Sept. 25 at the Florida Museum of Natural History in Gainesville.
“Tiny Titans” uses authentic specimens, lifelike models and realistic artwork to transform the area into a “Jurassic Park” day care and showcase the rarely seen world of dinosaur parenting, according to the museum.
“I think many visitors will have seen dinosaur fossils before they come to this exhibit, but what sets this exhibit apart is the inclusion of adults as well as juvenile or baby dinosaurs,” said Florida Museum exhibit coordinator Julie Waters. “Eggs and young dinosaurs aren’t as common in the fossil record, so seeing so many in one place makes this exhibit quite unique!”
This interactive exhibition features more than 150 eggs, as well as real dinosaur bones, reconstructed nests, hands-on exploration stations and animated video presentations. A “petting zoo” displays five species of juvenile dinosaurs, and creative costumes allow visitors to dress up and take pictures with a reconstructed nest.
The exhibit also features photographs and illustrations by renowned paleo-artists Luis Rey and Mark Hallett and authentic models of embryos and hatchlings.
“These fossils show that some dinosaurs were actually quite social and caring,” Waters said. “The word dinosaur means ‘terrible lizard,’ but I think visitors will leave with the understanding that dinosaurs aren’t terrible at all – even the ones with the really big teeth!”
The exhibit, which runs to Jan. 9, 2022, has information on a variety of dinosaur groups spanning their nearly 200-million-year history, from Ceratops and sauropods to ornithopods and theropods, as well as their parenting and nesting behavior. Also on display is the full story of “Baby Louie,” the first articulated theropod hatchling ever found, complete with a lifelike representation.
Admission to the special exhibit is $8/adult; $7/Florida residents, seniors and non-University of Florida college students; $5.50/ages 3 to 17; and free to museum members and UF students with a valid Gator 1 Card.
This exhibit was distributed by Silver Plume Exhibitions and sponsored in part by Visit Gainesville/Alachua County, University of Florida Student Government and the Florida Division of Arts and Culture.
For more information, call 352-846-2000 or visit www.floridamuseum.ufl.edu/exhibits/tiny-titans.