Angeline Field, of South Sumter Middle School, is this year’s School Related Employee of the Year for Sumter County School District.
The process for selecting the awardee begins at the school or site level, where nominees are selected by their peers. These winners are then asked to submit a portfolio with a history of trainings, recognitions, contributions to their school and community, and letters of recommendation. The portfolios are reviewed by a committee of district administrators and three finalists are chosen.
In addition to Field, Susie Leonhart of Webster Elementary School and Tracy Jones of District Office/SPC/AEC were named finalists.
Several weeks after the three were named, the finalists were interviewed by a committee of business and community leaders not employed by the school district. From these interview sessions, the district winner was chosen.
Field will now move into the next phase of the program – the state competition.
In addition to the three finalists, the other nominees were Tracy Jones – District Office/SPC/AEC, Deborah Boyatt – South Sumter High School, Gloria Mathis – Transportation, Lisa Ochoa – Sumter P.R.E.P Academy, Tina Brothers – Lake Panasoffkee Elementary School, Madelyn Mead – Wildwood Middle High School, Alice Wells – Bushnell Elementary School, and Jeffery Sloan – Wildwood Elementary School.
All nominees recently were recognized by the Sumter County School District board as family, friends and co-workers accompanied them to a reception and an awards presentation ceremony.
“We are so honored to have such quality staff within our school district. They don’t just do their jobs well, they also perform their duties with great care and compassion for our students,” said Superintendent Richard A. Shirley.
The Florida School-Related Employee of the Year program recognizes outstanding education support personnel for their contributions to their schools and communities. The program honors one state representative and four finalists who have demonstrated exceptional skill and dedication in the performance of their jobs, thereby earning them the respect and admiration of students, teachers, administrators and parents, the district said in a news release.