Boy Scouts across Sumter County are preparing for their annual Scouting for Food event, a nonperishable food drive set to begin in late January.
Scouting for Food calls on thousands of youth across the region to collect essentials for local food banks. Scouts plan to distribute door hangers to homes in their communities between Jan. 23 and Feb. 5 to let them know about the drive. Scouts will then revisit those houses on Feb. 6 to pick up bags of canned food, cereal, pasta, peanut butter, juice and other items, according to Pauline Zerbe, Scouting’s civic service chairwoman for Sumter, Citrus and Hernando Counties.
“One of the principles Boy Scouts of America teaches youth is the importance of service to others and their community,” Zerbe said. “Scouts practice this principle in conducting the food drive for local pantries.”
Scouting for Food was especially consequential in 2020, as the district held a record-breaking drive weeks before the pandemic and ensuing recession began. Local Scouts acquired almost 7,000 pounds of food just in time to meet heightened demand, and Zerbe anticipates they will collect even more this year.
“The Scouts of Withlacoochee District recognize that the success of this program is more important than ever in these unprecedented times, as food pantries struggle to meet overwhelming demand,” Zerbe said.
Scouting professionals advised units that the safety of youth participants and their families remains a paramount concern during the drive. Masks are to be worn and social distancing practiced for both hanger distribution and food collection.
Eric Sullivan, a volunteer with Pack 439 in Bushnell, said he is proud that his unit participates every year, and it’s one of the boys’ favorite service projects.
“Following the difficulties of 2020, it is important to instill Scouting’s values in youth,” Sullivan said. “The community outreach is especially important as more of our neighbors may be food insecure and coping with financial distress. Now, Pack 439 will step up to assist the community.”
All food collected by Pack 439 and Troop 439 is donated to the food pantry at Bushnell United Methodist Church, where the unit meets. Webelos Scout Tristan, 10, has participated in the drive for several years. He said he believes that it’s a very good thing to help those who need it, as “food banks don’t always have enough to help everyone.”
To coordinate Scouting for Food donations or learn more about Scouting in Sumter County, contact Samantha Murphy at 863-608-1621.