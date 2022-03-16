Members of the public are invited to volunteer on or before March 21 for one vacancy on the Florida Board of Bar Examiners, according to information provided by The Florida Bar.
The vacancy will occur on Nov. 1, with the expiration of the term of David Lyles of Lithia.
A joint screening committee will recommend three nominees for the vacancy to the Supreme Court of Florida. The Supreme Court of Florida then will appoint one public member to serve on the Florida Board of Bar Examiners for a three-year term, Nov. 1 through Oct. 31, 2025.
Board members of the Bar Examiners must be able to attend approximately 10 meetings per year in various Florida locations, with travel and subsistence expenses reimbursed. Board members should be willing and able to devote the equivalent of 3–4 days’ work each month, or up to 350 or more hours per year, on board business, depending on committee assignments.
A public member volunteer must have a bachelor’s degree. Past volunteers have had experience in education, medicine, psychology, science, accounting, statistical analysis, military and other professions. Lawyers are not eligible.
To access the Questionnaire for Public Member Vacancy, visit
https://www.floridabar.org/about/bog/bog007/#1581095043211-bbd151c6-b154 or call Bar headquarters at 850-561-5757. Completed applications must be received by the Executive Director, The Florida Bar, 651 East Jefferson Street, Tallahassee, Florida, 32399-2300 or submitted via e-mail to specialapptapp@floridabar.org no later than close of business on March 21.
A joint committee of The Florida Bar Board of Governors and the Florida Board of Bar Examiners will review all applications and may request telephone or personal interviews.
