Twice a month, American Legion Tri-City Post 18 donates sub sandwiches to the Wildwood Police Department to show appreciation for the work they do to keep the community safe.
“We also reward their Officers of the Quarter with a $50 dining gift card and have a special program to recognize, with a plaque and awards, the Officer of the Year,” said Post Commander Sam Bass.
At a recent Wildwood City Council meeting, Chief Parmer of the Wildwood Police Department recognized Post 18 for its continual and loyal support.
American Legion Tri-City Post 18 is located at 401 E. Gulf Atlantic Highway in Wildwood. Call 352-702-8281 or visit the post’s Facebook page for more information.