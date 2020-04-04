April 11th Friends & Family Breakfast canceled Apr 4, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bushnell-Hernando Lodge No. 30, 103 N. Florida St. will not be having our “Open to The Public” Breakfast this month (April) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition Sumter County Shopper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Calendar of Events Browse Today's events Submit