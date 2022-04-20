April 30, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the Drug Enforcement Administration, will provide the public an opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
The 2022 “Operation Medicine Cabinet” Take Back Day will be hosted by Winn Dixie Lake Sumter Landing, 820 Old Camp Road, The Villages.
Bring old medicine pills to the drive-thru event, where deputies will retrieve the medications for safe and easy disposal. This service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked. The program cannot accept needles or any liquids, however – only unwanted medications.
In addition, Sumter CAP (Community Action Partnership) Prevention Coalition will provide drug deactivation packets for residents to take home for future safe disposal of medications.
“This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs,” the DEA said in a statement.
In addition to the Sumter County “Operation Medicine Cabinet” event, other ways to dispose of unwanted prescription drugs include permanent drop box locations available year-round in each of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Offices located in Bushnell, Wildwood and The Villages.
Sumter CAP also provides information on how to properly dispose of prescription drugs. More information is available at www.sumtercap.org.