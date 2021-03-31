Wahoo has a special celebration prepared for our members but also our community. Just come visit and meet us. No Easter Sunday dress required. Christ looks at our heart – not our clothes. In fact, he jumped all over the Pharisees for giving the primo seats to those dressed “richly.” Wahoo is the place for imperfect people. Why? Because none of us are perfect! News Flash! That includes YOU! Jeans, T-shirts, and Tattoos welcome as Wahoo has no dress code. Well, at least wear clothes please!
April 4th Resurrection Day - 8:00 to 8:55 – Fellowship
Hall with Einstein’s bagels, Krispy Kreme doughnuts and
coffee!! 9:00 Service outside in the Pavilion (if weather permits – inside otherwise). Chairs provided but bring your own if you want. Special Musical Guest, Greg McDougal, will be performing! If you haven’t heard of him, www.theworkofacarpenterministries.org is the place to check him out! After April 4th we will back to our regular schedule until we do something else exciting for you! Sunday Morning: 8 am Traditional Service, 9:05 am Small Groups for Adults and Youth, 10:15 am Contemporary Service. Childcare available starting at 9 am. Want more information on the Youth Group – Youth@wahoochurch.org or our children’s group children@wahoochurch.org Sunday Evening Men’s & Women’s separate Studies. Snacks at 5:00 pm and studies at 5:30 pm. If you need more information, email men@wahoochurch.org or women@ wahoochurch.org
Wednesday: 6:30 to 7:30 pm – Bible Study. Very, very interactive study.
For our new ministry, Celebrate Recovery a Christ Centered 12 Step Program email
CelebrateRecovery@wahoochurch.org Are you dysfunctional? Of course; you are we all are! CR is for all of us! Email us for more info. Wahoo Church is located at 4517 CR319, Bushnell, CR48 just 4.5 miles west of I-75 in the big Wahoo curve. 352-793-6015 www.wahoochurch.org or email questions@ wahoochurch.org
[Article provided by Wahoo Church]