The Arbor Day Foundation has a book that helps people identify trees in a simple, step-by-step process. The book, “What Tree Is That?” is available for a $5 donation to the nonprofit tree-planting organization.
“What Tree Is That?” is a fun, easy-to-use tree identification guide that features hand-drawn botanical illustrations highlighting the distinctive characteristics of many tree species.
The Arbor Day Foundation pocket field guide can help people identify trees throughout the Eastern and Central regions of the U.S. It uses a unique step-by-step approach for identifying the species of each tree, explaining what to look for in the shape and arrangement of the leaves, differences in the leafstalks and specific characteristics of fruits, flowers, buds and bark.
“What Tree is That?” is also available as an online interactive version at arborday.org.
To obtain a full-color tree identification guide, visit arborday.org or send your name, address and $5 for each guide to What Tree Is That? / Arbor Day Foundation, 100 Arbor Ave., Nebraska City, NE 68410.