There are 4 people groups.
• Unsaved, know it, don’t care.
• Saved and assured of it.
• Saved but seek assurance.
• Unsaved but think they are saved; but it’s a false assurance.
The last group is the most fright-ening. Those people may sit in a church pew every time the doors are open. Being in church regularly does not make you a Christian, any more than sitting in a garage 2-3 times a week makes you a car! Is church a social event to you or a chance to truly worship the one true God? FYI, we hate to burst your bubble, but the golf course, the lake and the beach is not a church.
You are saved by faith alone, by God’s grace alone, not by your works. Which group are you in? You will live eternally and there’s only 2 locations! Choose wisely.
Do you have questions and want a friendly, truthful dialogue? Call us or Email ques-tions@wahoochurch.org.
See the church directory in this paper for service times. We do have a change for July 4th! So, our families have more time together on this very important holiday, Wahoo will have only one service, one event July 4th! 9 a.m. One Service that day only.
Wahoo is the Church with a Difference. No Dress Code! Jeans, T-shirts and Tattoos welcome. No legalism. No perfect people. Perfect people mess up our synergy!
Wahoo Church is located at 4517 CR319, Bushnell, CR48 just 4.5 miles west of I-75 in the big Wahoo curve. 352-793-6015.
