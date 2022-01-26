The Sumter County School District will begin its controlled open enrollment (COE) program March 7. COE provides an opportunity for students and their parents/guardians to select a school of their choice outside the student’s assigned zoned school.
Submitting an application does not guarantee that the student will be approved to transfer to the requested school of choice. Factors that influence approval include that the requested school is not at permanent program capacity and does not violate the class size amendment.
The parent/guardian of students wishing to attend a school outside their zoned area must submit a COE Application to the Sumter County School Board during the established open enrollment periods. Sumter residents can submit applications March 7–April 6. Applications for out of county residents will be accepted April 25–May 10.
If approved, the parent/guardian is responsible for transportation.
COE application forms are available at all Sumter District Schools and the district office. A printable form also is on the district website, www.sumter.k12.fl.us.
Applications may be turned into any Sumter District School or the district office, faxed to 352-793-4180 or emailed to trina.terry@sumter.k12.fl.us.
For questions, call 352-793-2315, ext. 50247.