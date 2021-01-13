The First Baptist Church of Lake Panasoffkee Drama Group, Headed Home Productions, is now in rehearsals for their previously delayed Spring Play “Like A Thief In The Night.” The play will be presented at The First Baptist Church of Lake Panasoffkee, located at 802 N CR 470, Lake Panasoffkee, Florida. Performances will be on Saturday, January 23 at 6:00 PM and Sunday, January 24 at 6:00 PM. Admission is Free. A Love Offering will be collected to help offset production cost and replacement equipment procurement.
The Bible clearly states that Jesus will come like a thief in the night. This is an inspired story about a family who missed the rapture without even realizing it. In the midst of all the preparation we all put into planning our perfect Christmas, it’s the last day we would expect Jesus to come, but what if He did come on that day?