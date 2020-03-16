The First Baptist Church of Lake Panasoffkee Drama Group, Headed Home Productions, is announcing their Spring Play “Like A Thief In The Night.”
The play will be presented at The First Baptist Church of Lake Panasoffkee, located at 802 N CR 470, Lake Panasoffkee, Florida. Performances will be on Saturday, March 28 at 6:00 PM and Sunday, March 29 at 6:00 PM. Admission is Free. A Love Offering will be collected to benefit our upcoming Youth Missions Trip scheduled for June 2021.
The Bible clearly states that Jesus will come like a thief in the night. This is an inspired story about a family who missed the rapture without even realizing it. In the midst of all the preparation we put into planning our perfect Christmas, it’s the last day we would expect Jesus to come, but what if He did come on that day?
This family wakes up on Christmas morning thinking that it’s just another normal day, but as the day progresses, the changes that have occurred become evident, and the truth long recorded in the Bible is even harder to ignore.