They say you are as young as you feel.
How you handle aging is very important. It is a matter of health and attitude. At First Baptist Church of Lake Panasoffkee we are young at heart.
Let us help you in these aging years to have a heathy attitude by getting closer to God. We have a Young at Heart seniors’ group that meets the ﬁrst Monday evening every month at 6PM. Come fellowship with food, fun, information, and singing that will help your ﬁll your life. This December 7th we will be having a sing along with great food and Christmas fellowship. Get in the mood for the season with worship leader Debbie Bylinsky and come sing along with us.
2020 has been a rough year for a lot of people and the nation but we all have something to be thankful for. This thanksgiving let us be extra thankful for what God has given us. Come celebrate Thanksgiving this November 22nd as we will have a special Thanksgiving Celebration.
Worship services are at 10:00am every Sunday with Growth Group Bible Study starting at 9:00am.
We are located at 802 CR 470 and our phone number is 352-793-5510.
We live stream every week at fbclp@fbclakepan. com. We have an active children’s ministry called Kid Venture every Wednesday at 6:15pm as well as adult bible studies. Children’s church runs every Sunday at 10:00am and we have a nursery for families with children. Come worship with us.