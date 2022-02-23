Nandini Badal and Giovanna Davis, South Sumter High School students, each will have artwork on display at the Leesburg Center for the Arts in a temporary exhibition.
Their work was awarded as part of the North West Central Florida Regional Scholastic Art Competition in Citrus, Lake, Marion and Sumter counties.
Badal has four pieces on display, two that earned Silver Key Awards – “Tension” and “Voices” – and Honorable Mentions “Slipping Away” and “The Roots of America.”
Davis’ “Hands of Virtue” earned a Silver Key Award, as well.
Presented by the nonprofit organization the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers, the 99th Scholastic Art & Writing Awards are the country’s longest-running and most prestigious scholarship and recognition program for creative students in grades 7–12, according to Leesburg Center for the Arts. The awards were founded in 1923. This year, nearly 100,000 teens from across the U.S. and Canada submitted their art and writing. Teens from the four counties received regional honors, including Gold Keys, Silver Keys, Honorable Mentions and American Visions & Voices nominations, from local Scholastic Awards Affiliate North West Central Florida Region.
The artwork will be on display March 4–25 at the Leesburg Center for the Arts, located at 429 W. Magnolia Street in Leesburg. An awards reception for the 22 art students will be held March 26 at 4 p.m.
Visit https://bit.ly/3oZso7D.