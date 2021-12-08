Students ages 13 and up who live in Lake, Sumter, Marion or Citrus county are invited to submit original work for a chance to receive scholarships and cash awards ranging from $250 to $10,000. Deadline to apply is Dec. 16.
In partnership with National Scholastic Art and Writing Alliance, The Leesburg Center for the Arts and Leesburg High School Art Department invites emerging student artists to apply for the Regional Scholastic Art and Writing Competition and Awards, a leading source for recognizing the achievements of creative teens.
“We are very excited to partner with the National Scholastic Art and Writing Alliance to organize and host the Regional Scholastic Art Competition,” said center director Maria Stefanovic. “This is a great opportunity for emerging student artists … to exhibit their work or portfolio at a regional level and compete for the gold key and scholarship dollars.”
The competition offers 28 art and writing categories, including drawing and illustration, photography, flash fiction, poetry, film and animation, and journalism. All works are selected for awards based on originality, technical skill and emergence of personal vision or voice and without knowledge of the student’s name, gender, age, ethnicity or hometown, according to a recent news release.
Submissions will be judged on a regional and national levels.
To apply today, visit https://bit.ly/3djgeQN. Individual submissions are $7 each and portfolio submissions are $25 each. Deadline to submit artwork is Dec. 16.
For information about the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers, visit www.artandwriting.org.
For information about Leesburg Center for the Arts, visit www.leesburgarts.com.