At a Jan. 20 ceremony at the Supreme Court of Florida, The Florida Bar will recognize 20 lawyers in each of Florida’s 20 judicial circuits for their work on behalf of low-income and disadvantaged clients.
Attorney David C. Sasser, 5th Judicial Circuit (Citrus, Hernando, Lake, Marion and Sumter counties), will be one of the attorneys receiving The Florida Bar President’s Pro Bono Service Award for making “pro bono a part of his practice from day one, whether through organized pro bono cases with Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida (CLSMF) or by assisting members of the public who reached out directly to him,” The Florida Bar said in a news release.
Sasser has been volunteering with CLSMF for over 10 years, helping clients with foreclosure, estate planning and guardian advocacy matters. In addition, Sasser has been instrumental in the recruiting and mentoring of other pro bono attorneys.
Watch this year’s awards ceremony live on Facebook, www.facebook.com/floridasupremecourt; WFSU: Gavel to Gavel, https://wfsu.org/gavel2gavel; and the Florida Channel, https://
thefloridachannel.org; at 3:30 p.m.