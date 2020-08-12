If you’re one of the many people with cabin fever, going stir crazy and looking for something to do, on Wednesday, August 12 at 7PM, you can connect with many others for an online fundraiser which will help local animals in need. Join a team for a friendly QUIZ SHOW competition against others for Amazon gift certificate prizes where proceeds will benefit YOUR Humane Society SPCA, Sumter County’s oldest and largest no-kill shelter. Get your family and friends from anywhere in the world and have fun together! This event is generously sponsored by Mid-Florida Agencies/Florida Blue and hosted by well-known game show talent Ric Mitchell.
Tickets are only $10 per player and can be purchased securely when you text QUIZ to 41444. Contestants must be 18 years or older to purchase tickets. There is a limit of 100 participants so sign up fast. Every player must have access to a computer/laptop that can do Zoom meetings with video and audio and also have a smartphone (IPhones and Androids are both compatible) equipped with an internet browser such as Google Chrome. Every player is to join one of up to 10 teams. The team with the highest score will determine the winner and all members on that team will each receive a prize.
Instructions for signing in and playing will be emailed to each contestant. One person may purchase multiple tickets but individual names and email addresses will be required. The game will be played in two rounds with a brief intermission between them. Staff and Board Directors of YOUR Humane Society SPCA and sponsor may play but will not be eligible to win any prizes in the virtual Quiz Show game. All game prizes and door prizes will be Amazon gift cards awarded to the winners by email or USPS. For more information visit bit.ly/QuizShowYHSSPCA.