Dade Battlefield Historic State Park is hosting several great events in August, offering something for everyone.
A Perseid meteor show night walk will be Aug. 11, 8–10 p.m. You can explore the trails with others and look for the park’s nocturnal residents and then enjoy a sky viewing for possible Perseid meteors. Be sure to bring insect repellent, water and a camp chair or blanket. Keep your fingers crossed for clear skies!
Aug. 14 at 10 a.m., enjoy a Seminole reenactor-led walk on the Fort King Road, with an additional stop at the park’s chickee exhibit. Hat, sunglasses and water are recommended.
Aug.19, a Palm Weaving Class will be held, 10 a.m.–noon. Join expert volunteers as they teach how to weave with palm fronds. Class size is limited to 14, and pre-registration is required. A $5 donation to support Dade Battlefield Society is also requested. Call 352-793-4781 to register.
A soldier reenactor-led battlefield walk on Aug. 21 on the Fort King Road will include a side trip to the park’s cannon exhibit. The walking tour is about ½ mile in total.
Aug. 28, another Pine Needle Basket Class will be held, 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Join expert volunteers as they teach how to make a pine needle basket. Class size is limited to 12, and pre-registration is required. A $5 donation to support Dade Battlefield Society is also requested. Call 352-793-4781 to register.
Unless otherwise noted, cost for the events is included in the park entrance fee of $3/vehicle or an Annual Florida State Park Pass.
The state park is located at 7200 Battlefield Parkway, Bushnell. For more information, call 352-793-4781.