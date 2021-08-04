SCORE Mid-Florida, which serves Sumter, Marion and Lake counties, has several upcoming online programs to help entrepreneurs and other small business owners maximize their efforts. Here’s a sampling of upcoming live events offered online:
Aug. 4: Handling Sales Objections – It’s Not Just Price. Successful sales require overcoming customers objections, including price, 7 p.m.
Aug. 11: Reach Customers Online with Google. Learn how customers find your business online and how to promote your business using Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Smart Campaigns in Google Ads, 1 p.m.
Aug. 11: Tackle Quickbooks Basics. Quickbooks is a commonly used tool for small business accounting management, 6 p.m.
Aug. 19: Pivot from Traditional to Digital Marketing. Take advantage of new tools that are proven to work, and new creative ways to do business, 7 p.m.
Aug. 19: Tips for Selling without Shipping. Selling then shipping items is not for everyone. Fortunately, there are options for getting items moved out of the house, garage, or storage units with ease, 7 p.m.
Register for local business events at
https://midflorida.score.org/content/take-workshop-6.
Free, confidential business mentoring is also available. Request mentoring and additional information on SCORE Mid-Florida at https://midflorida.score.org. Business mentors are needed, too. Do you have strong business experience? Are you ready to give back to your community? Learn more at https://midflorida.score.org/volunteer.
SCORE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that’s been around since 1964 and is a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).