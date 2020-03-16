Now more than 100 hours of original autism television is now available to the 2.6 billion owners of Android cell phones and tablets. The Autism Channel App is found In the Android Play Store. There is no charge for access to the channel.
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=tv.theautismchannel.tac2019
Streaming worldwide for over eight years, The Autism Channel has become a major force in every aspect of teaching, entertaining and informing those touched by or interested in autism. Programs cover all areas of autism, even exercise shows for children.
Programming includes film reviews, kids shows, research, autism & the law, therapeutic timeouts, super talented kids , autism doctors and research and much more.
In addition to Android phone and tablets, the channel can also be seen via streaming devices such as Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Panasonic TV, and a large number of additional television brands.
Donations to The Autism Channel Foundation for specialty show production is encouraged: https://theautismchannel.foundation