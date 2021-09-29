Dade Battlefield Historic State Park is hosting several history and nature events in October, offering something for everyone.
Fall wildflowers and butterflies are typically at their peak in Central Florida in October. Oct. 1, 10-11:30 a.m., you can join park staff to walk the park trails and look for wildflowers and butterflies. Bring a hat, sunscreen, water and insect repellant.
The park’s monthly Dade Pioneers youth program will be Oct. 5, 3:45–6 p.m. The series includes crafts, games, speakers and food related to natural and cultural history programs for children ages 8–18. Membership costs $10/year or family membership $25. To register, call 352-793-4781 or email Kristin.n.wood@floridadep.gov.
Oct. 6, staff will host a bird walk, 9–10:30 a.m. Fall bird migrants typically move through Dade in October on their way to their wintering grounds. Bring binoculars or borrow from the park to see these avian visitors as well as the park’s resident birds.
Interested in learning how to forage for wild food? Oct. 9, 9 a.m.–noon, a program will introduce educated visitors to the wild foods that abound at Dade. Sample the wild food with expert park staff and volunteers as guides as the group forages on the park grounds and creates wild food dishes. Pre-registration is required for class, which is an additional $5/person (12 and under are free) over the park admission fee.
Learn how to weave with palm and palmetto fronds in an Oct. 15 Palm Weaving/Boondoggle class, 10 a.m.–noon. Expert volunteers lead the class, and all materials will be provided. Class size is limited to 14, and pre-registration is required. A $5 donation to support Dade Battlefield Society is also requested. Call 352-793-4781 to register.
Oct. 16, join a Seminole Reenactor-Led Battlefield Walk feturing an additional stop at the park chickee exhibit, 10–11 a.m. Hat, sunglasses and water are recommended.
Oct. 23, Monarch Butterflies, Migration and More will include a presentation by volunteer Elaine Berner, who has spent over 45 years of her life studying and supporting the monarch butterfly. The program will also include a walk on the grounds to look for butterflies and monarch friendly plants, 10:30 a.m.–noon.
Celebrate Halloween Oct. 29–30 with a fun evening filled with scary surprises along the Haunted “For Those Who Dare” Trail (7 p.m.). At the Pavilions will be Halloween games and crafts, a haunted café and puppet show. In the Lodge will be the Haunted House. Who knows what you might see? The event runs 6:30–9:00 p.m. each evening. Cost is $5/person (6 and under free). Additional tickets for food, craft and games may be purchased for 50 cents each.
Unless otherwise noted, cost for the events is included in the park entrance fee of $3/vehicle or an Annual Florida State Park Pass.
The state park is located at 7200 Battlefield Parkway, Bushnell. For more information, call 352-793-4781.