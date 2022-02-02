Fraud season never goes away, but during this time of year, we typically see an increase in reported tax-related scams. Oftentimes, individuals may not know they are a victim of identity theft until they are notified of an issue with their return. Information is power, and the best way to avoid falling victim to a scam is to know the signs.
According to the Internal Revenue Service, possible tax-related identity theft signs are:
• You get a letter from the IRS inquiring about a suspicious tax return that you did not file.
• You can’t e-file your tax return because of a duplicate Social Security number.
• You get a tax transcript in the mail that you did not request.
• You get an IRS notice that an online account has been created in your name.
• You get an IRS notice that your existing online account has been accessed or disabled when you took no action.
• You get an IRS notice that you owe additional tax or refund offset, or that you have had collection actions taken against you for a year you did not file a tax return.
• IRS records indicate you received wages or other income from an employer you didn’t work for.
• You’ve been assigned an Employer Identification Number but you did not request an EIN.
Also, you should be aware the IRS will never contact taxpayers by email, text or social media to request personal or financial information. Nor does the IRS call taxpayers with threats of lawsuits or arrests. Additionally, the IRS will not call, email or text to request the taxpayers’ Identity Protection PIN. If you are contacted by someone claiming to be the IRS requesting this information, do not give it to them. Visit irs.gov for more tax-related information.
To stay informed about potential scams, download the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Florida app (from the App Store or Google Play). Our app features a section called Sumter Scam Sting. Here, citizens can report scams they have been exposed to; additionally, our staff posts informative blogs to help your information stay safe and secure.
Let’s continue to work together to keep Sumter County a safe place to live, work and play.
Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Sumter News Sun.