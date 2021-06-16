Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter has received the 2020 Non-Profit of the Year Award by the Lake County Chamber Alliance, which recognizes those whose dedication, self‐less service and commitment have made a difference in the community.
Despite temporarily closing its ReStores and suspending volunteers from construction sites, Habitat Lake-Sumter was able to complete construction of five homes for local families during the global pandemic.
Receiving the 2020 Non-Profit of the Year Award is a significant milestone for Habitat Lake-Sumter, according to the organization. With the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has faced many challenges to continue its mission to build homes, communities and hope.
Since July 2020, Habitat Lake-Sumter has begun construction on eight additional new homes and critically repaired 21 homes, providing safe and stable housing for 29 families in Lake and Sumter counties.
In his final year as Habitat Lake-Sumter’s president and CEO, Kent Adcock said, “Receiving the Lake Chamber Alliances Non-Profit of the Year Award is an honor that is the result of so many contributions. Whether you are a sponsor, a donor, a volunteer, a board member or staff member, this award proves that collectively we can all make a difference and build a community that is vibrant and sustainable for future generations. Our gratitude and appreciation extend to each and every one of you who has made it possible for Habitat Lake-Sumter to receive this recognition.”
The regional Habitat, an affiliate of Habitat International, has been serving individuals in Lake and Sumter counties with access and opportunity to affordable housing solutions since 1989.