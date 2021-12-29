The Sumter County Jail expansion did more than just meet the increasing demand for additional local detention beds to service the community’s judicial needs. It also garnered an award of merit for the Sumter County Facilities and Parks Division in October from the Central Florida Chapter Associated Builders and Contractors. The category was for institutional projects costing $10–$20 million, according to a county news release.
“Ajax Building Company, LLC, was selected for the $19 million design-build project that consisted of 38,662 square feet, one-story, two-level tilt panel housing pod building with an inmate capacity of 256. There is a control room in the middle for observation and an enclosed fenced walkway that extends from the existing building to connect to the new housing pod. With a commitment to sustainability, recycled products were used in concrete mix designs, and low volatile organic compound (VOC) adhesives and low volume water fixtures were implemented with the use of voluntary inmate labor and creative solutions to challenges. The Ajax team was able to successfully work within the budget to complete the expansion,” the release states.