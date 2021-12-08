The holidays can be a tricky time of year for anyone dealing with grief and sorrow. Whether you are grieving a recent loss of a loved one or from 20 years ago, holidays can be especially rough.
To help those in this situation, Wahoo Church in Bushnell is inviting anyone that needs help with grieving to join its new support group, GriefShare, on Dec. 11 at 10 a.m., for a two-hour program, Surviving the Holidays.
The church is located at 4517 CR 319, Bushnell.
Email GriefShare@wahoochurch.org or call Susan at 352-661-8701 with any questions or to let her know you’ll be there.