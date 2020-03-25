This is a serious, because we care about you, article this week. We realize how concerned everyone is about Covid-19 (corona virus). New words like “social distancing” have sprung up; and, sadly, people world-wide are dying. We urge you all to be safe.
Don’t hoard and stockpile essen-tials. Help one another while we get through this. Reports of people knocking down others and tram-pling on them to get to toilet paper are just unthinkable! And how sad that some are hoarding essential supplies, like antibacterial items, so they can sell them and make a huge profit on something that could save a life.
Jesus gave us a very simple command – Love One Another. Let’s show our love and help our neighbor. And how about this novel idea? Pray for our government, pray for all peoples in the world and pray that God will take care of us. He’s still in charge you know!
All services and activities are canceled until April 5.
April 5 Palm Sunday Service - 10:00 a.m. One service only; no breakfast. Weather permitting, service will be outside in the pavilion so dress appropriately. If the virus continues to spread, we may have to cancel this service.
Please continue to check out our website www.wahoochurch.org for updates.
