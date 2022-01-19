Dear Karen,
I live in a rural area. There are six neighbors, we all get along well and graciously help each other when needed. One of my neighbors has dementia, she is 96 years old and lives alone. I have become her main caregiver, but everyone checks on her. Her memory loss has gotten worse and she is very confused about everything. If something goes wrong with her house, tractor or property, she asks me to fix it and I try to help her in any way I can. Currently, she won’t accept or believe my solutions and she insists on bringing the subject up again and again with everyone that visits. She gets a variety of answers, so the problems are never solved to her satisfaction. We all want to help, but we are all frustrated and annoyed that she just won’t listen to any of us.
Dear Reader,
Clarity of mind is a huge problem for those with dementia even if they have one caregiver. Your question is one that is extremely difficult, because there are several loving neighbors all trying to be a caregiver as needs arise. She is struggling to understand each problem, so she repeatedly asks questions thinking the confusion will cease at some point and she will know the right answer. Sadly, her level of comprehension and her brain connections cannot be untangled.
It sounds like all of you have kind hearts, your intentions and explanations are good, but you are all trying to reason with someone that no longer has the ability to reason.
This becomes a classic case of “too many cooks spoil the broth.” My suggestion is to choose one person to take charge of each problem. Everyone else she asks about that situation should respond by saying, “I don’t know anything about that. You’ll have to ask John” or “I’ll get back to you.” This will give you an opportunity to determine who will be the solver. Whoever is assigned to a particular situation should manage the problem from start to finish. Others can share progress and solutions, but only one person should talk to her. Since you all have different abilities, schedules and willingness to help in an area, choose one “manager” for each problem.
Hopefully this will alleviate some frustration for all of you and especially for her. Although clarity of mind will always be an issue, her confusion about things should improve somewhat when relating to just one individual. However, it is unrealistic to expect her to ever stop repeating her questions and words.
Visit www.moment-making.com to learn more about caregiving and to submit your questions, challenges and successes. Karen Cochran Beaulieu, a resident of Sumter County, is the author of the book, “Moments that Matter, a roadmap for caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss.”