The 6th annual Hearts for Our Hospital Big Bike Weekend is almost here. Nov. 12–13, The UF Health The Villages Hospital Auxiliary Foundation is hosting a bicycle-centric weekend with an expo and health fair Friday and a cycling challenge on Saturday.
The free expo will be held 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Friday at La Hacienda Recreation Center, located at 1200 Avenida Central in Lady Lake.
Five routes, ranging from 10 miles to 100 miles, are available for the Saturday ride, which will include well-stocked rest stops, breakfast, lunch and door prizes. The challenge will also begin at La Hacienda Recreation Center.
The event is designed to raise funds and create awareness of the hospital’s services. Learn more at www.h4hbikeweekend.com.