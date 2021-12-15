The BISSELL Pet Foundation annual “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” adoption event runs through Dec. 17, and YOUR Humane Society SPCA is participating with reduced adoption fees of $20 per dog, cat, puppy or kitten.
The Sumter County shelter will honor these reduced fees during this special event at their shelter at 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee, Petsense, 1088 Canal Street, The Villages, and The Villages Dog Adoption Day on Dec. 17, 11 a.m.–1 p.m. at Lake Miona Recreation Center, 1526 Buena Vista Blvd. in The Villages.
The program is nationwide, with some 240 shelters participating this year, according to YOUR Humane Society SPCA.
“Shelters are overcrowded and in desperate need of support due to slowed adoption rates and increased length of stay for pets,” said Cathy Bissell, BISSELL Pet Foundation founder. “With so many people seeking to add pets to their family around this time of year, our ‘Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope’ event is the perfect opportunity to make a difference in your community by saving a life and creating space to give another homeless pet a chance.”
“This is at least our 5th BISSELL Pet Foundation ‘Empty The Shelters’ event YOUR Humane Society SPCA has participated in, where they have subsidized our reduced adoption fees to help place many of our wonderful pets into loving homes,” shelter chairman Claudia Labbé said.
For information on adopting or donating to “Empty the Shelters,” visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters, as well as to YOUR Humane Society SPCA at www.yhsspca.org.