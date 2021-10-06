October is getting busy for YOUR Humane Society SPCA and its animals, as the community hosts several fun events in support of the non-profit, no-kill animal shelter.
HOPE Lutheran Church will be hosting their annual heartwarming Blessing of the Animals on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 8:30–11 a.m. at 250 Avenida Los Angelos in The Villages.
“Once again, with their generosity, they will be accepting monetary donations for our shelter to continue with our lifesaving work,” YHSSPCA stated.
Bring your furry, feathered or finned pets to be blessed, the shelter suggests, adding, “as you well know how much they have helped us all with their unconditional love through these trying times.”
In addition, YHSSPCA will have some of their adoptable dogs in attendance, giving attendees the chance to become their blessing, too.
If cats are what you’re looking for in a new family addition, Petsense will host their Adopt-a-thon that same Saturday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. YHSSPC will also have many cats and kittens ready to find their purrfect homes. Petsense is located at 1088 Canal Street in The Villages.
Thanks to the BISSELL Pet Foundation and their “Empty The Shelters” reduced-adoption fee support, all of YOUR Humane Society SPCA’s adoptable animals will be only $20 each at any location where the animals are presented Oct. 4–10.
YOUR Humane Society SPCA, located at 994 CR 529A, in Lake Panasoffkee, is a 501(c)3 organization helping animals as Sumter County’s oldest and largest private no-kill shelter. Donations directly help to cover the cost of saving, treating and caring for neglected, abused and abandoned animals. Volunteers are always welcomed, as well.
Learn more at hsspca.org or by calling 352-793-9117. The shelter is also on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.