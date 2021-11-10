Last week, the Sumter County Health Department issued a health alert for the presence of harmful blue-green algal toxins found in locations east of central Lake Panasoffkee.

This alert is in response to a water sample taken on Oct. 26.

“Many types of blue-green algae can produce toxins which can cause irritation, respiratory difficulty, headache and other medical problems. It may also interfere with the oxygen requirement of local fish and aquatic life,” according to a Nov. 1 news release from the health department. “Blue-green algae are a type of bacteria that is common in Florida’s freshwater environments. Some environmental factors that contribute to blue-green algae blooms are sunny days, warm water temperatures, still water conditions and excess nutrients. Blooms can appear year-round but are more frequent in summer and fall.”

The health department offered the following precautions:

Do not drink, swim, wade, use personal watercraft, water ski or boat in waters where there is a visible bloom.

Wash your skin and clothing with soap and water if you have contact with algae or discolored or smelly water.

Keep pets away from the area. Waters where there are algae blooms are not safe for animals. Pets and livestock should have a different source of water when algae blooms are present.

Do not cook or clean dishes with water contaminated by algae blooms. Boiling the water will not eliminate the toxins.

Eating fillets from healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes experiencing blooms is safe. Rinse fish fillets with tap or bottled water, throw out the guts and cook fish well.

Do not eat shellfish in waters with algae blooms.

For additional information on potential health effects of algal blooms, visit floridahealth.gov/environmental-health/aquatic-toxins.

Find current information about Florida’s water quality status and public health notifications for harmful algal blooms and beach conditions at ProtectingFloridaTogether.gov.

To report a bloom to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, call 855-305-3903 or report at www.surveygizmo.com/s3/3444948/Algal-Bloom-Reporting-Form.

To report fish kills, contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute at 800-636-0511.

To report symptoms from exposure to a harmful algal bloom or any aquatic toxin, call the Florida Poison Information Center at 800-222-1222. If you have other health questions or concerns about blue-green algae blooms, call the health department at 352-569-3102.

Contact your veterinarian if you believe your pet has become ill after consuming or having contact with blue-green algae contaminated water.