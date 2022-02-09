At a Jan. 27 Volunteer Appreciation Meeting, 46 members of the Friends of The Villages Library were recognized for their years of service, helping with book sales and school projects to promote literacy in the area while recycling books. The library group has more than 170 volunteers and is always ready for more.
The next FOVL board meeting will be Feb. 8 at 9:30 a.m. at the Pinellas Library Conference Room.
The group’s next book sale is set for Feb. 12 and Feb 14 at the Pinellas branch library, located at 7375 Powell Road in Wildwood.
For volunteer information, a membership form, book sale hours and pricing, visit www.friendsvillageslibrary.com.