Oct. 2 and Oct. 4, the Friends of The Villages Library will hold a book sale in the Pinellas Plaza Branch, 7375 Powell Road in Wildwood.
The book inventory reduction sale will offer a mix of library and public donations, with a variety of fiction and nonfiction options. A sci-fi and fantasy collection will also be included.
The sale will run 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday. Cash only. Masks are strongly encouraged. Room occupancy will be 20 people maximum to manage social distancing.
The Friends of The Villages Library is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization that has returned over $550,000 to the community since 2003.
Interested in becoming a member? Visit www.friendsvillageslibrary.com.