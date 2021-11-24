Dec. 4 and Dec. 6, the Friends of The Villages Library will hold a book sale at the Belvedere Branch of The Villages Library, 325 Belvedere Blvd. in The Villages.
The sale will offer a mix of library and public donations, with a variety of fiction and nonfiction options including sports and foreign language never shown in the FOVL Bookrooms.
The sale, to be held in the library’s conference room, will run 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Monday. Cash only. Masks are encouraged. Room occupancy will be 20 people maximum to manage social distancing.
The Friends of The Villages Library is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization that has returned nearly $600,000 to the community since 2003.
Interested in becoming a member? Visit www.friendsvillageslibrary.com.