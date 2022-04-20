If you’re looking for a good read, some fun tunes or a movie, the Friends of The Villages Library is holding a book, CD and DVD sale April 23 and April 23 at the Pinellas Branch of the Villages Library, 7375 Powell Road, in Wildwood.
Items for purchase will be a variety of library discards and public donations. Non-fiction books will be sorted by category.
The sale will run 10 a.m.–3 p.m. both days.
Sales are cash only, with hardcover books offered for $1 and softcover books for $.50. Also available for purchase will be audio books for $3, and single disk CDs and DVDs for $1. Oversized books and multi-disk packages will be priced separately.