Aug. 2–3, the Friends of The Villages Library will hold a book sale at the Villages Public Library at Pinellas Plaza, 7375 Powell Road in Wildwood.
This sale will be a mix of items collected through public and library donations.
The sale runs 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Tuesday.
Cost is $5 per bag Monday and $3 per bag Tuesday – the library will provide bags. In addition, patrons can fill a box for $4 on Tuesday. Cash only.
Room occupancy will be 25 people maximum, with separate entrance and exits to maintain social distancing.
The Friends of The Villages Library is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization that has returned over $500,000 to the community since 2003.