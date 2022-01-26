The Jan. 17 Baby Boomer Lifestyle Expo, held at Brownwood Hotel and Spa in The Villages, featured exhibitors from Blackstone Financial Group, Goldfingers Aethetics and other area businesses focused on health and wellness, travel, financial planning and recreation. The first 100 people received a gift bag, and many exhibitors their valuable information and offered prize giveaways. The expo is a bi-monthly event for attendees to meet representatives from area businesses. Learn more at the Baby Boomer Lifestyle Expo Facebook page.