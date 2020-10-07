There are so many broken people with broken lives today. Drugs, alcohol, and addictions all plague the world in which we live in. Suicide is at an all-time high and people are more anxious today than ever before. People feel like there is no hope. Politics do not provide the answer. Governments do not provide the answers. God has a purpose and plan to fix broken lives and broken people. Come to First Baptist Church of Lake Panasoffkee and let us help you put back the pieces of your life.
We offer Ministries for all ages! Along with our regular activities, we are resuming our Children’s Church Ministry at 10:30 am Sundays. Our Young at Heart Senior groups meets the first Monday of every month at 6PM with a Fellowship dinner and fun. On Saturday, October 17 our Missions Ministry in conjunction with our Car Club will be hosting a Car Cruise-In. Come out between 5 and 8PM and see some awesome cars and join us for a Mission Fundraiser Dinner!
Sundays our Worship Service time is at 10:00 am, with Growth Group bible studies at 9 am. We have a donation only breakfast at 8:00 am. Sunday Evenings at 6:00 pm we have a Growth Group Bible Study. Wednesday night prayer and bible study groups at 6:30 pm. Everyone is invited to come and get plugged in.
We are located at 802 CR 470 Lake Panasoffkee Fl. 352-793-5510, fbclp@ fbclakepan.com.