March 5, the League of Women Voters will host Uprooting Prejudice: Conversations for Change, a free community conversation moderated by Lou Sasmor, Civil Discourse Club of The Villages, 2-4 p.m.
Ann Patton, author of “UNMASKED! The Rise & Fall of the 1920s Ku Klux Klan: Overcoming Hate with Understanding,” will be joined by Stephen Poynor, education curator at the Holocaust Memorial Resource and Education Center of Florida, located in Maitland, for the discussion.
Patton will recount the story of the 1920s KKK, how people of goodwill ultimately triumphed over evil, and how we can grow in understanding and glean inspiring lessons for today, according to the League of Women Voters.
Poynor will sketch out the historical backdrop of the 1920s Klan and the spirit of the Klan, which still lurks today in Florida and across the nation. And he will answer the question, “What can we do today?” with tangible actions that can help uproot prejudice, engage in civil conversations to bring about positive change, and overcome evil with goodwill, the League of Women Voters says.
“At the heart of being an informed voter, in this very diverse country, is the ability to exchange ideas in a respectful manner,” organizers say.
The program will take place at the Wildwood Community Center, 6500 Powell Rd, Wildwood.
Register by March 4 at lwvtrifl.org.