How do we, the law enforcement profession, build the bridges necessary to solidify our continuing relationship with our community? Law enforcement is constantly striving to balance the enforcement of our laws with the building of our community, and I believe that one area of opportunity is the protection, visibility and connection to our children in school.
We at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office believe that our children are our future in the truest sense. Early contact in a positive environment with our deputies is crucially important in molding our future relationships with our future citizens. Most of the time, deputies are called upon when we as citizens are experiencing some of the worst problems imaginable: death of a loved one, friend or family being arrested, traffic accident, receiving a citation, et cetera. It is important to inform and educate as many citizens as possible that we are more than that.
Earlier this month, I seized the opportunity to work with our students and educators at the high schools South Sumter, Wildwood Middle High, and The Villages Charter School in striping their School Resource Officers’ patrol cars to reflect the mascots of the school. The students submitted designs, and we striped the cars accordingly. This program enabled us to bond our deputies to the spirit of their schools, to create a way for us to share in their educational experience and school spirit.
These cars represent the continuing partnership and investment we have with our community. We look forward to escorting our sports teams into enemy territory during rivalry games and showing our support on a daily basis for our schools and children. Plus, they look cool.