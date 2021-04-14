Timberline Farm’s Annual Butterfly & Blueberry Festival returns with music, pony rides, face painting, food and craft vendors on April 17–18 and April 24–25.
The farm, located in Belleview, is open to the public each Saturday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., and Sunday, noon–6 p.m. Tickets and information are available at www.TimberlineFarm.net or by calling (352) 454-4113.
Each year, farm owner Franco Almeida dedicates a portion of event proceeds to a charity. This year, Timberline Farms has pledged to St. Theresa’s Soup Kitchen and the Marion County Juvenile Detention Center.