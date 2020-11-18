Langley Health Services is hosting its first drive-through Christmas party Dec. 12, and community groups and businesses are invited to contribute to the festive event.
All attending children will receive a gift, as well as a chance to win a bicycle.
The Laura Vickers Christmas Party for Kids will take place noon–2 p.m. at Langley Health Services, 1425 South Highway 301, in Sumterville. Vendors should be prepared to hand out goodies to the kids as vehicles go through the drive. There will not be time for face painting or other activities that would cause traffic backups.
Registration submissions will be accepted through Dec. 9. For more information, contact Paul Quinn at 352-569-2935 or Lisa Femerling at 352-569-2356.