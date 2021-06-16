This is the time of year of summer activities and vacations for families. At First Baptist Church of Lake Pana-soffkee we want to make this summer enjoyable for you with activities for kids and adults alike. After the year we just had, families want to get out again and start enjoying life. Sunday June 20th is Father’s Day, and we would love for you, dad, to bring the whole family at 10:00 AM so that we can honor you.
We also offer a wonderful children’s program called Kid Venture. All Kid-Venture Programs are open to children grades PreK-6. KidVenture Wednesday starts with warm up activities at 6PM while kids are arriving, followed by supper/snack at 6:05PM, leading into our lesson/activities from 6:30-7:30PM. Pre-registration is appreciated, but is quick and easy by contacting Sally Bur-gess, program coordinator, (text or call, 315-945-3312; email, sally.burgess@ verizon.net)
KidVenture JumpStart meets on Sunday evenings. Worship, pizza, crafts, and science fun are packed into our evenings from 5:30-7PM. A new summer adventure for your children called KidVenture Bright Beginnings on Monday Mornings from 9-11AM starting June 21st through August 2nd (closed on July 5).
Pre-registration is NOT required for JumpStart or Bright Beginnings. FBCLP also offers adult Bible Studies during KidVenture on Sundays at 5:30PM and Wednesdays from 6:30-7:30PM. Our Youth Group meets every Sunday morning from 9-10AM and Children’s Church meets on Sunday mornings from 10-11:15AM.
Our address is 802 CR 470 Lake Panasoffkee 33538.
Website is fbclp@fbclakepan.com and phone number is 352-793-5510.