Want to watch 100 military-trained paratroopers jump from a World War Two airplane and parachute into Lake Dora? Head to Wooten Park in Tavares, where visitors can catch the best views of the action, set to start Saturday, Oct. 9, at 10 a.m. Other areas that should provide decent views are the Tavares boat ramp/seaplane ramp and anywhere on the northeast side of the lake, according to organizers, and those in Mount Dora should be able to see the drop from the lakeside, though it will be a far-off view.
The Phantom Airborne Brigade, a group made up primarily of retired veterans who were trained at the Army Jump School as paratroopers, has organized their third event at the lake, according to Chris Stephens, who serves as an officer on the Phantom Airborne Brigade’s board.
While agreeing that soaring out of an airplane is a rush, he said, “The jump is almost secondary” compared to the camaraderie of being with fellow members of the service who have gone through similar training, experiences and even operations together.
About half of the participants live in Florida, and the other half are flying in from around the country, said Stephens, who will head to the event from Ohio, where he lives.
Named Operation Falcon Fall, the program will feature five flights by “Tico Belle,” a vintage Douglas C47, which dropped troops in Normandy on D-Day, June 6, 1944, and today is stationed in Titusville. Read more here: www.valiantaircommand.com/c-47-tico-belle.
The 100 participants, plus four jump masters, will convene at 7 a.m. at Leesburg International Airport, where they will go through safety protocols and be issued their equipment. Each flight will transport 20 jumpers to Lake Dora, from 10 a.m. to about 12:30 p.m.
One jumper will be 87-year-old Freddy Vocatura, who was in the U.S. Special Forces and has been active with the group since 2015.
Another is Patrick McElrath, who has used a wheelchair since he was injured on a jump during the U.S. invasion of Panama in the 1980s. This will be his first jump since that incident, according to Stephens, who said he’ll be the first to leave the plane on its fourth lift. Want to know more about his story? Visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=YsDeBi3SeoM.
The Phantom Airborne Brigade had their first Lake Dora event in September 2020, and it came about partially because the veterans were ready to get out and do something after months of dealing with the COVID pandemic, Stephens said. It was a success, with 57 jumpers. A group of 88 paratroopers next parachuted into the lake in May.
As stated on the group’s website, the beginnings of the brigade formed around 1980 when Military Trained Airborne Qualified personnel of all ranks established the Phantom Airborne Battalion, and it was upsized to a brigade in 1997.
All Phantom Airborne Brigade jumpers must be military-trained, unlike other parachuting groups that accept civilians.
“It’s because of safety concerns,” Stephens said, adding that the brigade welcomes military-trained jumpers from other countries, as well. Members include veterans from the United Kingdom and Bulgaria, for example.
“The Phantom Airborne Brigade has completed, without equipment malfunction, over 20,000 descents, more than any other single civilian round canopy group,” according to the group’s website.
Based in Zephyrhills, the brigade holds monthly jumps there, which are on land and for “diehards,” according to Stephens, who said the Lake Dora jumps offer a softer landing, which the retired veterans can appreciate.
“Our knees and backs are not as strong as when we were kids!” he said with a laugh. Describing the difference between paratrooper jumping and skydiving, he said paratroopers’ round, steerable parachutes land harder than skydiver equipment.
“You’ll land going 10 to 12 miles per hour, and you need to be prepared,” he said, noting that legs, back and neck must absorb the shock of hitting the ground at that speed.
Phantom Airborne Brigade members have served with U.S. Army units including the 82nd Airborne, 101st Airborne and 173rd Airborne Divisions and 75th Ranger Regiment, as well as other Special Forces.
If you’re a veteran paratrooper and would like to jump again, contact Stephens at Chris.spab@gmail.com or visit www.phantomairborne.us.