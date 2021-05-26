May 15–16, approximately 45 kids from Lake, Sumter and Orange counties enjoyed a weekend getaway where they could have fun while dealing with loss of a loved one.
Cornerstone Hospice held Camp Bridges, at the Florida Elks Youth Camp in Umatilla, as a way to support for kids who are struggling with grief. The students, ages 6–17, enjoyed crafts, music, an ice cream social, games, a memorial service and butterfly release.
According to Cornerstone Hospice, children who are grieving have had it especially hard during the pandemic, with social distancing creating limits on interactions that can help kids heal. To help those struggling, the organization developed the Cornerstone’s Kids program last year.
At the camp, “The different activities are specially designed to help the kids acknowledge the various emotions they are experiencing due to the loss of the loved one. They’ll realize that many feelings are shared by other campers and together we will find ways to deal with them while honoring the loved ones they miss so much,” said bereavement counselor and Camp Bridges director Kristen Nardolillo.
For more information about Cornerstone’s Kids, visit https://CornerstonesKids.org.