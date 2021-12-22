SECO Energy recently received a check for $336,327 that represents SECO’s share of Gresco Utility Supply’s current Capital Credit retirement cycle.
Through a long-standing partnership with the fellow not-for-profit cooperative, SECO members benefit in the form of Capital Credits, according to a SECO Energy news release.
“Gresco Utility Supply was formed by 15 electric cooperatives in 1960,” according to the release. “SECO Energy is one of Gresco’s member-owners and earns allocated margins annually from Gresco based on that year’s supply purchases. Gresco has grown from a small cooperative serving the southeastern region into a supply-chain partner with a diverse portfolio that includes products and services in lighting, tools, telecom, solar, EV charging stations and unmanned aircraft systems.”
According to SECO Energy CEO Jim Duncan, “Central Florida communities are growing at an astounding pace and SECO Energy is welcoming new members every day. Having a valued supply-chain partner like Gresco enables SECO to procure the construction material we need to meet the growing demand for new services. Gresco also aids in securing material needed to expand and upgrade SECO’s existing electric infrastructure. Gresco is our valued partner and we’re honored to be a member-owner of the cooperative.”
SECO Energy’s equity in Gresco is now over $12,776,000, making it one of Gresco’s largest member-owners by equity.
As a not-for-profit electric cooperative, SECO Energy also returns a portion of its margins in the form of Capital Credits to current and former members. With its board of trustees’ approval, current members received their Capital Credits retirement on their November billing statement.
To learn more about Capital Credits, visit
SECOEnergy.com > Your Co-op > Capital Credits.