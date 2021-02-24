CareerSource Central Florida, Florida’s second largest regional workforce board, has opened applications for its annual Summer Youth Program, which helps 1,500 young adults in high school, ages 15-19, gain exposure to college experiences and multiple career pathways in high-growth industries, receive professional internships, and take part in specialized career training.
Young adults who reside in Lake and Sumter counties, along with Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties, can apply at CareerSourceCentralFlorida.com/Summer-Youth.
“Each year, we look forward to hosting our Summer Youth Program, aimed at connecting young adults to valuable experiences ranging from paid internships and specialized training to college campus tours and hands-on projects – all while earning wages and incentives during the summer,” said Mimi Coenen, chief operating officer, CareerSource Central Florida.
This year’s three Summer Youth Program readiness tracks – Explore, Experience and Accelerate tracks – offers a hybrid of virtual and in-person activities designed for students and young professionals who are beginning their college and career journeys. Each program features exclusive access to complimentary resources and customized career support.
The Explore Track enables prospective students to tour Valencia College and Orange Technical College while exploring career options in their field of interest. Students gain exposure to multiple career pathways in high-growth industries while participating in four weeks of classroom training and hands-on projects.
The Experience Track provides students with a paid internship of up to five weeks in high-demand fields. Students receive training and mentorship from seasoned professionals and learn about team building, financial literacy, work readiness, and more.
The Accelerate Track offers students and aspiring young professionals the ability to gain industry experience and build a professional résumé in four weeks. Through specialized training and exposure to certification programs, students earn stipends for industry certifications and technical milestones. This year’s programs include coding, health care, advanced manufacturing, culinary, construction, robotics, and artificial intelligence.
To learn more, visit CareerSourceCentralFlorida.com.