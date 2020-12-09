Do you provide care for a loved one, or are you facing challenges as you age? This column is designed to bring support, education and encouragement for those who have questions about aging or care for loved ones.
Dear Karen,
I feel I live in a state of being overwhelmed. I don’t want to be a selfish or insensitive caregiver, but what about me?
Dear Reader,
Caring for yourself must be at the top of your list. Your health and well-being are crucial to caring for someone else. Too often, caregivers neglect their own mental and physical health while caring for another person.
Basic healthcare for everyone includes plenty of sleep, a good diet, physical exercise and pleasurable activities.
I know we are all in agreement that there just isn’t time to focus on these things. Each caregiver role is unique; some have outside jobs, some are also caring for children, some cope with visiting restrictions and others have the challenge of long-distance care. For many of us, the hamster wheel never seems to slow down. But we must deliberately stop and get off! How?
Look to others for support. Ask a family member or friend to give you some regular relief. There are volunteers who will senior-sit, prepare meals or help with other tasks. Hire a professional home health aide for several hours or join a Caregiver Support Group.
Aligned with COVID-19 precautions, safe care groups are available on Zoom.
What do you need: Quiet time to meditate or read a novel? To rest long enough to watch a comedy movie? To connect with friends? To stretch your mind and learn something new? Don’t ignore your needs: Rough statistics show that 30% of caregivers die before those they are caring for, according to the Aging Care organization.
Simplify your tasks as much as possible, allow yourself to laugh, inventory things you enjoy and find ways to include them in your schedule. Your health depends on it!
Share your questions, challenges and successes: momentsthatmatterkcb@gmail.com Your submission may be published; however, all submissions will be answered.
Karen Cochran Beaulieu is the author of the book, Moments that Matter; a roadmap for caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss. and the creator of the Moment-Method*. Her know-how as an art teacher, florist, corporate event/wedding planner and published poet prepared her for 15 successful years as an activities director in all areas of senior living. Over the past 10 years, she has been a caregiver for two aging parents. Karen is a resident of Sumter County.